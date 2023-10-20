News & Insights

Commodities

India's Hindustan Zinc posts fourth straight quarterly profit fall

October 20, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indian miner Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a fourth-consecutive fall in quarterly profit, as lower sales and lower zinc prices continued to hurt.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 35.5% to 17.29 billion Indian rupees ($208.03 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 26.80 billion rupees a year earlier.

Despite an 11% rise in the quarter and the best quarterly performance since March 2022, zinc prices are still sharply off their 2022 highs as interest rate concerns and demand from top consumer China weighed on the base metal.

Stock of the Vedanta VDAN.NS-owned company fell 4.5% after the results to the day's low of 300.3 rupees.

Quarterly revenue declined 18.6% to 66.19 billion rupees due to lower sales and lower London Metal Exchange prices of zinc and lead, the company's largest segment.

Planned maintenance activity also hurt production, Hindustan Zinc said earlier this month.

Quarterly expenses fell 1.4% year-on-year and 5% from last quarter – decreasing sequentially for a second-straight quarter – as the cost of production before royalty (COP) and other input costs declined.

The company's annual estimate for zinc COP was unchanged at $1,125-$1,175 per metric tonne, as were its mined metal production and capital expenditure estimates.

Hindustan Zinc had said late last month that it plans to create separate entities for its zinc, lead, silver and recycling businesses to unlock "potential value."

Parent Vedanta is also planning to split into separate businesses.

($1 = 83.1150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.