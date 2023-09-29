India's Hindustan Zinc plans to spin off businesses into separate companies

Adds background, shareholding

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS on Friday said it plans to spin off its business segments and create separate entities for zinc, lead, silver and recycling businesses to unlock "potential value" and will appoint external advisors to review its corporate structure.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc surged as much as 5.5% after the announcement.

Parent Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS is also planning to separate its commodities businesses into multiple companies for better valuations.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal last month said the company will consider separately listing all or some of its businesses.

Vedanta Resources, the UK-based parent of Vedanta Ltd, has been struggling to raise funds due to rating downgrades and concerns about meeting its debt obligations.

Agarwal sought to trim the group's debt by getting Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, to buy some of the parent group's zinc assets in a $2.98 billion deal. However, the Indian government, which owns nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, opposed the move.

The Indian government is the largest minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc with a 29.54% stake, while Vedanta owns 64.9%.

