News & Insights

India's Hindustan Zinc plans to spin off businesses into separate companies

September 29, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds background, shareholding

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS on Friday said it plans to spin off its business segments and create separate entities for zinc, lead, silver and recycling businesses to unlock "potential value" and will appoint external advisors to review its corporate structure.

Shares of Hindustan Zinc surged as much as 5.5% after the announcement.

Parent Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS is also planning to separate its commodities businesses into multiple companies for better valuations.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal last month said the company will consider separately listing all or some of its businesses.

Vedanta Resources, the UK-based parent of Vedanta Ltd, has been struggling to raise funds due to rating downgrades and concerns about meeting its debt obligations.

Agarwal sought to trim the group's debt by getting Hindustan Zinc, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, to buy some of the parent group's zinc assets in a $2.98 billion deal. However, the Indian government, which owns nearly 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, opposed the move.

The Indian government is the largest minority shareholder in Hindustan Zinc with a 29.54% stake, while Vedanta owns 64.9%.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sohini Goswami)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.