India's Hexaware Technologies gets go-private bid, shares soar 20%

Chris Thomas Reuters
Published

IT firm Hexaware Technologies Ltd said on Friday it was considering a buyout proposal from promoter HT Global IT Solutions Holdings Ltd, sending its shares up as much as 20%.

HT Global IT Solutions, which held 62.4% in Hexaware as of March 31, has offered 285 rupees per share, or a 9.8% premium to Thursday's close, to buy the remaining shares of the company, Hexaware said in a regulatory filing.

