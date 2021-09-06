India's Hetero wins emergency use nod to make Roche's COVID-19 drug

BENGALURU, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian drug developer Hetero said on Monday that it has received emergency use approval from the country's health authorities to make a generic version of Roche Holding AG's ROG.S COVID-19 drug.

