India's Hetero wins approval to launch COVID-19 drug favipiravir

BENGALURU, July 29 (Reuters) - India's Hetero Labs Ltd said on Wednesday it received local regulatory approval to launch its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19.

The drug, priced at 59 rupees (79 cents) per tablet, will be available at drug stores from Wednesday, privately held Hetero said.

($1 = 74.7800 Indian rupees)

