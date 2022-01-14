India's Hero Motocorp to invest over $56 mln in EV start-up Ather Energy

Contributor
Rama Venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian two-wheeler vehicle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd said on Friday it would invest up to 4.20 billion rupees ($56.66 million) in electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy as it looks to expand its presence in the green mobility space.

Adds details on the investment

BENGALURU, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indian two-wheeler vehicle maker Hero Motocorp Ltd HROM.NS said on Friday it would invest up to 4.20 billion rupees ($56.66 million) in electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy as it looks to expand its presence in the green mobility space.

The company, which held 34.8% in Ather Energy prior to the investment, said its new stake in the startup would be determined after Ather's funding round completes.

Hero, which is set to unveil its first EV in March, said in a regulatory filing it was also exploring collaboration with Ather Energy on electric-charging infrastructure and technology.

Currently, EVs account for a fraction of the total two-wheeler sales in the country, mainly due to high battery costs and lack of charging infrastructure.

($1 = 74.1240 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More