News & Insights

India's Hero MotoCorp raises prices of Harley Davidson X440 model

August 01, 2023 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS on Wednesday increased prices of its Harley Davidson X440 by 10,500 rupees ($127.45) to 239,500 rupees.

Online bookings at current price will close on Aug. 3, the company said.

($1 = 82.3850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.