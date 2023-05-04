India's Hero MotoCorp posts Q4 profit rise on higher vehicle sales

BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp LtdHROM.NS, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a 37% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher vehicle sales in the domestic market.

Profit rose to 8.59 billion rupees ($105 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 6.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Benagluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

