India's Hero MotoCorp posts Q4 profit rise on higher vehicle sales

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

May 04, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 4 (Reuters) - India's Hero MotoCorp LtdHROM.NS, the world's largest two-wheeler maker by sales, reported a 37% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher vehicle sales in the domestic market.

Profit rose to 8.59 billion rupees ($105 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 6.27 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.7250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Benagluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

