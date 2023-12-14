News & Insights

India's Hero MotoCorp names DLF's Vivek Anand as CFO

December 14, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS on Thursday named Vivek Anand as its chief financial officer, replacing Niranjan Gupta.

Anand, a chartered accountant, held the position of CFO at real estate developer DLF DLF.NS for the past four years, Hero MotoCorp said.

Anand's appointment comes months after Gupta was named as Hero MotoCorp CEO in March this year.

The company also approved an additional investment of 1.4 billion rupees ($16.81 million) in electric-scooter maker Ather Energy, increasing Hero's stake in the company to 39.7% from 36.7%.

($1 = 83.3050 Indian rupees)

