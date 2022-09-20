India's Hero MotoCorp, HPCL partner for EV charging network

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published

Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indian bikemaker Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

Hero said it would lead the infrastructure development for the charging network and the two companies would first establish the infrastructure at HPCL's existing network of energy stations.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters