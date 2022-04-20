India's HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA
BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - India's top housing finance firm HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS said on Wednesday it was selling 10% stake in its unit, HDFC Capital, to an arm of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 1.84 billion rupees ($24.09 million).
($1 = 76.3825 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
