India's HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - India's top housing finance firm HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS said on Wednesday it was selling 10% stake in its unit, HDFC Capital, to an arm of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 1.84 billion rupees ($24.09 million).

($1 = 76.3825 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.