India's HDFC to sell 10% stake in HDFC Capital to ADIA

Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - India's top housing finance firm HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS said on Wednesday it was selling 10% stake in its unit, HDFC Capital, to an arm of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for 1.84 billion rupees ($24.09 million).

($1 = 76.3825 Indian rupees)

