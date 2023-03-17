India's HDFC to consider $6.9 bln fund raise by issuing debt

BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS, India's largest mortgage lender, said on Friday it would consider a fund raise on March 27 by issuance of non-convertible debentures of up to 570 billion rupees ($6.91 billion) on a private placement basis.

($1 = 82.4600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

