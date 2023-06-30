India's HDFC sets July 13 as record date for merger with HDFC Bank

By Siddhi Nayak

June 30 - Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS set July 13 as the "record date" to swap its shares with HDFC Bank's HDBK.NS stock for its shareholders, moving towards the conclusion of the $40 billion merger of the two financial behemoths.

Home loans could make up a third of HDFC Bank's merged loan book https://tmsnrt.rs/3P3DhmR

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak and Jose Joseph; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

