India's HDFC sets July 13 as record date for merger with HDFC Bank

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

June 30, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

By Siddhi Nayak

June 30 - Housing Development Finance Corp HDFC.NS set July 13 as the "record date" to swap its shares with HDFC Bank's HDBK.NS stock for its shareholders, moving towards the conclusion of the $40 billion merger of the two financial behemoths.

Home loans could make up a third of HDFC Bank's merged loan book https://tmsnrt.rs/3P3DhmR

