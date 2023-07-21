News & Insights

India's HDFC Life Q1 profit rises on investment gains

July 21, 2023 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd HDFL.NSreported a 15.4% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, aided by investment gains and a rise in premium income.

The Mumbai-based company's profit after tax rose to 4.15 billion rupees ($50.6 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from 3.6 billion rupees a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

The insurer, a unit of India's top lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, reported a 13% rise in its annual premium equivalent (APE) sales, a closely watched gauge of insurance sales.

Income from investments stood at 116.29 billion rupees, compared with a loss of 33.03 billion rupees a year ago.

Earlier this week, rival ICICI Prudential ICIR.NS also reported a profit rise on the back of the gains in securities it invested.

Industry sales of policies dropped year-on-year for each of the three months in the quarter, following government proposals to withdraw tax incentives on insurance policies from April, but narrowed sequentially, data from the insurance regulatory body showed.

Still, HDFC Life's net premium income rose 16.5% to 114.8 billion rupees.

The company's value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for growth, was up 18%.

In June, Indian regulators allowed HDFC Life's former parent HDFC Ltd HDFC.NS to transfer its majority 49% stake in the insurer to HDFC Bank. Earlier this month, HDFC merged with HDFC Bank in a $40 billion deal.

($1 = 81.9925 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.