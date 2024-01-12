News & Insights

India's HDFC Life posts Q3 profit rise on higher investment income

January 12, 2024 — 05:19 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Life Insurance Company HDFL.NS reported a near 16% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, aided by higher investment income as premium growth moderated.

The insurer's profit after tax rose to 3.65 billion rupees ($44.02 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31 from 3.15 billion rupees a year earlier.

Investment income is a crucial source of earnings for life insurance companies as the time gap between premiums paid and claims made by customers gives ample time to insurers to earn returns on investments.

Analysts said the demand for higher-ticket size policies has been subdued owing to taxation changes implemented on such policies earlier this year.

Its value of new business, which measures expected profit from new premiums, grew 5% during the nine months to December, while new business margins remained unchanged at 26.5% from a year earlier.

The insurer also reported a moderate 5% rise in its total annual premium equivalent (APE) sales for the April to December period.

Kotak Institutional Equities said a likely slowdown in earnings growth at its parent HDFC Bank HDBK.NS may have impacted APE growth for the insurer.

Shares of the company ended 1% lower after the results.

($1 = 82.9133 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

