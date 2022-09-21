Oil
India's HDFC Bank signs multi-year data and technology deal with Refinitiv

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on Wednesday signed a multi-year data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L business, as the Mumbai-based lender looks to reach more customers and cut costs.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's data and products under the agreement, enabling cost savings across several bank divisions, the companies said in a joint statement.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The lender will also enable its users with Refinitiv Workspace, which provides access to tools including real-time market data, news and fundamentals data.

"With this collaboration we will get comprehensive access to Refinitiv's content and capabilities across our whole business which will enable us to achieve further efficiency and growth," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer, HDFC Bank.

Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

