India's HDFC Bank signs long-term data and technology deal with Refinitiv

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's largest private lender, said on Wednesday it has signed a long-term data and technology agreement with Refinitiv, an LSEG LSEG.L business.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG.

