India's HDFC Bank posts second-quarter net profit of 159.76 billion rupees

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank HDBK.NS posted a standalone net profit of 159.76 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) for the July-September quarter, it said on Monday, in its first report since its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

The standalone numbers do not include the business of the bank's subsidiaries.

($1 = 83.2450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848; Twitter: https://twitter.com/siddhiVnayak))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.