India's HDFC Bank posts second-quarter net profit of 159.76 billion rupees

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

October 16, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank HDBK.NS posted a standalone net profit of 159.76 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) for the July-September quarter, it said on Monday, in its first report since its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

The standalone numbers do not include the business of the bank's subsidiaries.

($1 = 83.2450 Indian rupees)

