India's HDFC Bank posts Q3 net profit of 163.73 billion rupees

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

January 16, 2024 — 05:27 am EST

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday posted a standalone net profit of 163.73 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) for the third-quarter ended Dec 31.

The bank's standalone net profit, excluding its subsidiaries, was at 159.76 billion rupees in the July-September quarter.

This is HDFC Bank's second earnings report since its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) in July. The numbers are not comparable to a year ago when the lender and HDFC operated as separate firms. ($1 = 83.0650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Janane Venkatraman ) ((Siddhi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6921 7848; Twitter: https://twitter.com/siddhiVnayak)) Keywords: HDFC BANK RESULTS/ (URGENT, PIX)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
