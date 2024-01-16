India's HDFC Bank posts Q3 net profit of 163.73 billion rupees

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Indian private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday posted a standalone net profit of 163.73 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) for the third-quarter ended Dec 31.

The bank's standalone net profit, excluding its subsidiaries, was at 159.76 billion rupees in the July-September quarter.

This is HDFC Bank's second earnings report since its merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) in July. The numbers are not comparable to a year ago when the lender and HDFC operated as separate firms. ($1 = 83.0650 Indian rupees)

