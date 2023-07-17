News & Insights

India's HDFC Bank posts bigger-than-expected jump in Q1 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 17, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak and Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, July 17(Reuters) - HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's largest private lender, on Monday reported a bigger-than-expected 30% jump in first-quarter profit, helped by higher net interest income (NII).

The lender's standalone net profit was at 119.52 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), up from 91.96 billion rupees a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of 114.97 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

The results come weeks after the bank completed a merger with parent Housing Development Finance Corp in a $40 billion deal aimed at tapping rising demand for home loans.

HDFC Bank's interest earned rose 38% to 485.87 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with 351.72 billion rupees a year ago.

Asset quality, however,deterioratedslightly, with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio slipping to 1.17% from 1.12% in the prior quarter. The figure stood at 1.28% a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies, or the funds set aside to cover loan losses,slipped 10.3% to 28.6 billion rupees.

Shares of the lender rose as much as 1% after the results.

($1 = 82.1270 Indian rupees)

