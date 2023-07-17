India's HDFC Bank posts 30% jump in Q1 standalone net profit

Corrects last year's Q1 profit to 91.96 billion rupees from 91.95 billion rupees in paragraph 2

MUMBAI, July 17(Reuters) - HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's largest private lender, on Monday reported a 30% jump in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, aided by healthy net interest income and robust loan growth.

The lender's standalone net profit for the period was at 119.52 billion rupees ($1.46 billion), up from 91.96 billion rupees a year ago, beating estimates for a profit of 114.97 billion rupees, per Refinitiv data.

HDFC Bank merged with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation effective July 1.

($1 = 82.1270 Indian rupees)

