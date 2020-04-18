India's HDFC Bank March qtr profit up 18%; board shortlists 3 names in CEO search

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - India's largest private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS on Saturday reported an 18 percent rise net profit in the March quarter, led by strong loan growth, and said its board had shortlisted three candidates in its search for a new chief executive.

HDFC Bank's net profit for the quarter ending in March rose to 69.28 billion rupees, up from 58.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Zeba Siddiqui in NEW DELHI; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((zeba.siddiqui@tr.com; +91-9769624550; @zebatweets; Reuters Messaging: zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.