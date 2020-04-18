India's HDFC Bank March qtr profit up 18%; board shortlists 3 names in CEO search

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 percent rise net profit in the March quarter, led by strong loan growth, and said its board had shortlisted three candidates in its search for a new chief executive.

HDFC Bank's net profit for the quarter ending in March rose to 69.28 billion rupees, up from 58.85 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

