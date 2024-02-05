News & Insights

India's HDFC Bank gets cenbank nod to buy 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

February 05, 2024 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 6 (Reuters) - India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to a 9.5% stake in private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS, IndusInd said on Monday.

The approval is on behalf of the HDFC Bank group, including its asset management company, according to a source from HDFC Bank.

The RBI has mandated that HDFC Bank acquire major shareholding within one year from the date of the approval, without which it would stand cancelled.

IndusInd's promoters had received the central bank's approval in November to raise their stake to 26% in the bank.

Both IndusInd and HDFC Bank, which reported quarterly results in January, beat profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth.

