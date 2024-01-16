India's HDFC Bank falls as margins stagnate

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian's HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell more than 7% on Wednesday, a day after the top private lender reported stagnant margins for a second consecutive quarter in October-December.

HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit of 163.73 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) for the quarter ended December, beating analysts' expectations of 156.51 billion rupees, per LSEG data. However, NIM remained stagnant at 3.4%, compared with the previous quarter.

($1 = 83.1325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

