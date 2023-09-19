India's HDFC Bank falls after flagging hit to key ratios due to merger

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell 3% on Wednesday after the country's top private lender said its completed merger with HDFC Ltd would affect some key financial ratios.

The bank expects pressure on its net interest margins (NIM) and a rise in non-performing assets (NPA), according to analyst reports following an analyst meet earlier this week.

