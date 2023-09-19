News & Insights

India's HDFC Bank falls after flagging hit to key ratios due to merger

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

September 19, 2023 — 11:55 pm EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of HDFC Bank HDBK.NS fell 3% on Wednesday after the country's top private lender said its completed merger with HDFC Ltd would affect some key financial ratios.

The bank expects pressure on its net interest margins (NIM) and a rise in non-performing assets (NPA), according to analyst reports following an analyst meet earlier this week.

