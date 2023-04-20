India's HCLTech reports 10.9% rise in Q4 profit

April 20, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - HCLTech HCLT.NS, India's No.3 IT services exporter, reported a 10.9% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong deal momentum.

HCLTech's consolidated net profit rose to 39.83 billion Indian rupees ($484.93 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 82.1350 Indian rupees)

