India's HCLTech reports 10.9% rise in Q4 profit

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - HCLTech HCLT.NS, India's No.3 IT services exporter, reported a 10.9% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong deal momentum.

HCLTech's consolidated net profit rose to 39.83 billion Indian rupees ($484.93 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

($1 = 82.1350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

