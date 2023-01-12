India's HCLTech falls after lowering full-year revenue view

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT major HCLTech HCLT.NS fell as much as 2.6% on Friday after lowering its revenue growth outlook for this fiscal year and flagging delays in decision making by its European clients.

The Noida-based company on Thursday lowered its revenue growth projection for the fiscal year ending March 31 to 13.5-14% from 13.5% to 14.5% previously.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.