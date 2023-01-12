India's HCLTech falls after lowering full-year revenue view

Credit: REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

January 12, 2023 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT major HCLTech HCLT.NS fell as much as 2.6% on Friday after lowering its revenue growth outlook for this fiscal year and flagging delays in decision making by its European clients.

The Noida-based company on Thursday lowered its revenue growth projection for the fiscal year ending March 31 to 13.5-14% from 13.5% to 14.5% previously.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
