India's HCL Tech tumbles 6% after downbeat revenue forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

December 09, 2022 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Akansha Victor for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of HCL Technologies Ltd HCLT.NS fell as much as 6% on Friday, in their sharpest intraday drop since mid-May, after the IT services firm said it expects revenue for the full year to be at the lower end of its guidance.

Speaking in New York on Thursday, HCL Chief Executive C. Vijayakumar said he expects revenue growth for the year ended March 31, 2023 to be at the lower end of its 13.5%-14.5% guidance due to furloughs and drop in spending in some sectors.

