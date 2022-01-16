India's HCL Tech falls over 6% as Dec qtr net profit drops

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies HCLT.NS fell as much as 6.2% on Monday, after reporting on Friday a 13% drop in its net profit for the quarter-ending Dec. 31.

