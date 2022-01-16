India's HCL Tech falls over 6% as Dec qtr net profit drops

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published

Shares of Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies fell as much as 6.2% on Monday, after reporting on Friday a 13% drop in its net profit for the quarter-ending Dec. 31.

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT services provider HCL Technologies HCLT.NS fell as much as 6.2% on Monday, after reporting on Friday a 13% drop in its net profit for the quarter-ending Dec. 31.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More