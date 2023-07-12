India's HCL Tech drops as Q1 results miss estimates

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT firm HCL Technologies HCLT.NS dropped 2% on Thursday, a day after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as its clients cut spending amid macroeconomic uncertainities.

