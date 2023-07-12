News & Insights

India's HCL Tech drops as Q1 results miss estimates

Credit: REUTERS/MANSI THAPLIYAL

July 12, 2023 — 11:50 pm EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT firm HCL Technologies HCLT.NS dropped 2% on Thursday, a day after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results as its clients cut spending amid macroeconomic uncertainities.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.