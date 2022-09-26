India's Harsha Engineers International soars 47% in market debut

Contributor
Yagnoseni Das Reuters
Published

BENGALURU, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Harsha Engineers International Ltd HRSH.NS jumped as much as 47% in their market debut on Monday, after the precision products maker's $93 million IPO drew strong investor interest.

The company, which makes and sells bearing cages used in cars, railways and planes among others, saw its shares rise to as much as 484.9 rupees, compared with the issue price of 330 rupees, in a weak broader market .NSEI.

Earlier this month, the Gujarat state-based company's issue saw bids almost 75 times the number of shares on offer, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com;Mobile: +91 6001289066;))

