India's Gujarat Gas Q1 profit tumbles as lower prices drag

BENGALURU, August 2 - Indian city gas distributor Gujarat Gas GGAS.NS posted a 44% slump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as lower selling prices weighed.

Standalone net profit after tax for the Gandhinagar-based company fell to 2.15 billion rupees ($26.04 million) during April-June from 3.81 billion rupees, a year ago.

Revenue from operations dropped 26% to 39.24 billion rupees, the company's third sequential fall.

KEY CONTEXT

Natural gas prices fell in the quarter, an inherent positive for gas distributors, but Gujarat Gas' bet on retaining volumes through price cuts may hurt its margins, analysts had flagged.

While peer Mahanagar Gas MGAS.NS is yet to report results, Indraprastha Gas IGAS.NS last month posted a profit rise but missed estimates on volume weakness.

Gujarat Gas, which mainly supplies piped natural gas to manufacturing hubs, reported sequential drop in industrial volumes throughout the calendar year 2022as clients shifted to cleaner fuel alternative, propane.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Gujarat Gas Ltd

GGAS.NS

20.78

13.06

4.88

1.42

Hold

18

0.91

0.41

Indraprastha Gas Ltd

IGAS.NS

17.80

11.55

-8.02

10.93

Buy

18

0.87

2.81

Mahanagar Gas Ltd

MGAS.NS

12.23

7.31

-8.20

8.20

Buy

20

0.97

2.28

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- $1 = 82.5550 Indian rupees

