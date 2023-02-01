India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for March delivery - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of March, said three industry sources on Thursday.

The tender closes on Feb. 3, said two of the sources.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

