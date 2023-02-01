India's GSPC seeks LNG cargo for March delivery - sources

February 01, 2023 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC) is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in the second half of March, said three industry sources on Thursday.

The tender closes on Feb. 3, said two of the sources.

