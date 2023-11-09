India's green bonds to find takers, but large 'greenium' unlikely -traders

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government's sovereign green bond sale this week will sail through but demand is likely to be subdued compared to previous auctions as the yield spread with corresponding government bonds is expected to shirk further, traders said.

India aims to raise 50 billion rupees ($600.5 million) through the sale of five-year green bonds on Friday, its first such auction this fiscal year and third overall.

"We do not envisage a large 'greenium' tomorrow and the cut-off could be 2-3 basis points (bps) below the prevailing five-year bond yield," said VRC Reddy, treasury head at Karur Vysya Bank.

'Greenium' is the premium investors are ready to pay for green bonds over other bonds due to the sustainable impact.

The government's first two green bond auctions, in January and February, raised 160 billion rupees, with cut-off yields 5-6 bps below the corresponding sovereign bonds.

However, market participants noted that state-run banks and a state-run insurance company bought the bulk of those papers, while foreign investors largely stayed away.

"Even as they are issuing green bonds after a break, there is no added incentive and hence, we do not expect any special treatment to these papers," a senior treasury official at a private bank said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

New Delhi will sell a further 50 billion rupees of 10-year green bonds next month and 50 billion rupees of 30-year bonds in each of January and February.

While the upcoming five-year and the planned 10-year auctions may be unable to attract a large premium, the 30-year papers could see a higher demand from insurance companies, traders added.

This premium could be 5-7 bps, estimates Niraj Kumar, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance.

"We really need to look at such longer-duration papers to invest and we could see a lot of entities participating for the 30-year papers." ($1 = 83.2550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

