India's Grasim Industries to raise $481 mln via rights issue

October 16, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries GRAS.NS said on Monday it will raise up to 40 billion rupees ($480.64 million) through a rights issue of shares.

The fund raise comes a month after of the textile-to-chemicals maker announced plans to enter the paint business under the brand name 'Birla Opus' in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2024.

Grasim has also said it will invest 100 billion rupees towards setting up its paints business, as it seeks to challenge the market leader Asian Paints ASPN.NS, which controls nearly half the country's market share in the sector.

Shares of Grasim have risen 14.5% so far this year, outperforming the bluechip Nifty 50 .NSEI index, which rose 9%.

($1 = 83.2230 Indian rupees)

