India's government orders inspection of Byju's account books - Bloomberg News

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection into the account books of embattled edtech startup Byju's, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The ministry has sought a report in six weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.