News & Insights

India's government orders inspection of Byju's account books - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 11, 2023 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection into the account books of embattled edtech startup Byju's, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The ministry has sought a report in six weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.