India's Godrej Consumer Products sales to jump on personal, home care demand

CHENNAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products GOCP.NS on Thursday forecast sales on a constant currency basis to increase in the mid-teens percentage range for the third quarter, benefiting from demand for its home and personal care products in India.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.