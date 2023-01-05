India's Godrej Consumer Products sales to jump on personal, home care demand

January 05, 2023 — 12:29 am EST

CHENNAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products GOCP.NS on Thursday forecast sales on a constant currency basis to increase in the mid-teens percentage range for the third quarter, benefiting from demand for its home and personal care products in India.

