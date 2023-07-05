News & Insights

India's Godrej Consumer Products estimates double-digit Q1 sales growth

July 05, 2023 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products GOCP.NS on Wednesday estimated that its sales increased in the double-digit percentage range in the June quarter, led by strong demand for its home care products and inflation-triggered price increases.

