India's Godrej Consumer Products estimates double-digit Q1 sales growth

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products GOCP.NS on Wednesday estimated that its sales increased in the double-digit percentage range in the June quarter, led by strong demand for its home care products and inflation-triggered price increases.

