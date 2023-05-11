News & Insights

Companies
RTX

India's Go First will need to raise funds, resolution professional quoted

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

May 11, 2023 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, May 11 (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) will need to raise funds to continue as a going concern, its newly appointed resolution professional informed staff on Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, was granted bankruptcy protection on Wednesday by a tribunal in New Delhi that appointed Abhilash Lal of Alvarez & Marsal as its interim resolution professional.

"We're working on a very tight schedule, we have to get the business back running... We have to raise the funds to do it," the source quoted Lal as telling employees in a virtual townhall meeting.

The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. Go First did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
AIR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.