News & Insights

Commodities

India's Go First seeks up to $122 mln in additional funds -banking sources

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 21, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by Siddhi Nayak for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion Indian rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, the sources said, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours.

($1 = 81.9868 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.