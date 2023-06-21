India's Go First seeks up to $122 mln in additional funds -banking sources

MUMBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Indian airline Go First has sought additional funds for its operations at a lenders meeting on Wednesday, banking sources told Reuters.

The airline is seeking between 4 billion and 6 billion Indian rupees ($122 million) in additional funds, the sources said, with lenders expected to evaluate proposals in the next 48 hours.

($1 = 81.9868 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by David Goodman)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

