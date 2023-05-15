India's Go First backs emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute

Repeats story from May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - India's Go Airlines said on Monday it needed an emergency arbitration in its dispute with engine maker Pratt & Whitney to be enforced in Delaware to prevent it from going out of business.

Pratt's argument "fails," Go Airlines said in a filing with the Delaware court.

The stay that Pratt sought would cause the harm that the emergency arbitration awards were designed to prevent, the filing added.

