India's Go First airline granted bankruptcy protection

NEW DELHI, May 10 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Wednesday granted bankruptcy protection to Go Airlines (India) Ltd, a move that will help the country's fourth-largest carrier attempt to revive itself but complicate foreign lessors' efforts to repossess their planes.

The low-cost carrier, recently rebranded as Go First, has said its financial crisis was sparked by "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines that grounded about half its 54 Airbus AIR.PA A320neos. The U.S. engine maker, part of Raytheon Technologies RTX.N, has called the claims without evidence.

The National Company Law Tribunal said an interim resoution professional will takeover management of the airline with immediate effect and orderd a moratorium on Go First's assets and leases.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi, Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra; Editing by Jamie Freed and Edwina Gibbs)

