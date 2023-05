BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Go Airlines (India) on Monday asked the country's company law tribunal to urgently pass an order on its insolvency plea, citing lessors' efforts to take back planes.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

