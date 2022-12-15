US Markets
India's GMM Pfaudler falls over 18% on report promoter selling majority stake

December 15, 2022 — 11:44 pm EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of GMM Pfaudler GMMP.NS fell as much as 18.1% on Friday, their worst intraday percentage fall in nearly 5 years, after a report said that one of its promoters will sell its majority stake in India's largest glass-lined equipment maker.

Pfaudler Inc, which holds a 31.9% stake in GMM Pfaudler, will sell about 29.88% of its holding via block deals at a floor price of 1,700 rupees.

This is at a discount of 11.7% to the stock's close of 1,924.70 rupees on Thursday, Mint newspaper reported.

GMM Pfaudler did not respond to Reuters' queries on the promoter's stake sale.

