News & Insights

India's Glenmark to sell majority stake in life sciences unit for $680 mln

September 21, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Adds details on deal from paragraph 2

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS said on Thursday it would sell a 75% stake in unit Glenmark Life Sciences GLEM.NS to detergent maker Nirma for 56.52 billion rupees ($679.84 million).

Glenmark Pharma is selling the stake in its life sciences unit, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, at 615 rupees per share, a 1.8% discount to Glenmark Life Sciences' close of 626.2 rupees on Thursday.

Nirma, whose products range from soaps to cement, will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences.

Glenmark Pharma will continue to hold a 7.84% stake in the company after the deal.

($1 = 83.1373 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.