India's Glenmark to sell majority stake in life sciences unit for $680 mln

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS said on Thursday it would sell a 75% stake in unit Glenmark Life Sciences GLEM.NS to detergent maker Nirma for 56.52 billion rupees ($679.84 million).

Glenmark Pharma is selling the stake in its life sciences unit, which manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients, at 615 rupees per share, a 1.8% discount to Glenmark Life Sciences' close of 626.2 rupees on Thursday.

Nirma, whose products range from soaps to cement, will make a mandatory open offer to all public shareholders of Glenmark Life Sciences.

Glenmark Pharma will continue to hold a 7.84% stake in the company after the deal.

($1 = 83.1373 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)

