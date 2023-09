Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Glenmark Pharmaceuticals GLEN.NS said on Thursday it would sell a 75% stake in unit, Glenmark Life Sciences GLEM.NS, to Nirma for 56.52 billion rupees ($679.84 million).

($1 = 83.1373 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.