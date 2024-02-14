India's Gland Pharma posts Q3 profit fall on soaring employee costs

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indian generic injectables maker Gland Pharma GLAD.NS reported a 17% fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher employee expenses eclipsed strong sales in its core markets.

The company, majority owned by China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 600196.SS, said its consolidated net profit fell to 1.92 billion rupees ($23 million) in the quarter, from 2.32 billion rupees a year earlier.

Gland Pharma's total expenses jumped nearly 89% to 12.99 billion rupees, dragged by a more than three-fold climb in its employee benefits costs.

This more than offset a 65% rise in its revenue from operations to 15.45 billion rupees, which was driven by higher sales after the acquisition of the French pharmaceutical group Cenexi in January 2023. Excluding Cenexi, revenue rose 17% to 11.01 billion rupees.

India's generic drugmakers continue to benefit from new product launches and easing price competition in the United States, from where they generate a majority of their revenue.

CiplaCIPL.NS, Dr Reddy'sREDY.NS and Sun PharmaSUN.NS also beat their third-quarter profit estimates on strong U.S. sales.

Gland Pharma's U.S. sales climbed 41% to 8.22 billion rupees in the quarter, while sales in Europe shot up 435% to 3.25 billion rupees. The two regions contributed 74% of total revenue.

Sales in the Hyderabad-based company's other core markets, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, also more than doubled to 382 million rupees. ($1 = 83.0234 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.