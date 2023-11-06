India's Gland Pharma misses Q2 profit view on higher expenses

BENGALURU, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian generic injectables maker Gland Pharma GLAD.NS posted a weaker-than-expected second-quarter profit on Monday, as higher employee expenses eclipsed strong sales in key markets.

The company, majority owned by China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co 600196.SS, said its consolidated net profit fell nearly 20% to 1.94 billion rupees ($23.3 million), falling short of analysts' average expectation of 2.13 billion rupees per LSEG data.

Analysts were expecting generic drugmakers to benefit from new product launches and easing price competition in the United States, which accounts for bulk of the revenue for Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Moreover, the waning impact of high-cost inventories also helped these companies, they said.

Gland Pharma reported a nearly 32% jump in revenue from operations to 13.73 billion rupees, driven by higher sales from the acquisition of the French pharmaceutical group Cenexi in January.

Sales in Europe rose a whopping 379% to 24.88 billion rupees after Cenexi acquisition.

Sales rose 9% in the U.S. and 21% in India.

U.S. and India contributed 54% and 6%, respectively, to the company's total revenue.

The Hyderabad-based company, which primarily sells to other businesses, earns 70% of the revenue from core markets such as the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Revenue from core markets, excluding the U.S., increased 64% to 3.56 billion rupees.

However, a nearly 45% jump in total expenses ate into the profit growth after employee benefit costs tripled.

Excluding the gains from Cenexi acquisition, the company's total revenue fell 3% to 10.15 billion rupees.

Last month, larger generic drug makers including CiplaCIPL.NS and Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesREDY.NS beat second-quarter profits estimates, helped by higher sales in the U.S.

Shares of the company closed 4.3% higher, ahead of the results. The stock climbed nearly 58% in the September quarter, compared with an about 12% rise in the pharma index .NIPHARM.

($1 = 83.1945 Indian rupees)

