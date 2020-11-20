India's Gland Pharma jumps 23% in market debut

By Anuron Kumar Mitra

BENGALURU, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Gland Pharma GLAD.NS surged as much as 23% in their stock market debut on Friday, a flying start for the company in a market that has seen strong appetite for shares of drugmakers.

Shares of the Hyderabad-based company opened at 1,710 rupees per share, after its stock was priced at 1,500 rupees in India's largest initial public offering by a drugmaker, giving it a market value of 279.21 billion rupees.

Pharma stocks are on a tear this year, with the Nifty Pharma Index .NIPHARM up nearly 44%, far outpacing the 5% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI.

The company's listing comes at a time when Indian pharma companies, mostly generic drugmakers, have helped bolster the country's image as "pharmacy to the world" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1978 and backed by China-based Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd 600196.SS, Gland Pharma makes injectable generic drugs and sells its products in over 60 countries.

"(Gland) is a niche player, focused on injectables," said Hemang Jani, head of equity strategy, broking and distribution, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"It has never received a negative USFDA report. The future prospects are bright as it has 267 ANDA filings of which 215 are approved."

The company offered 43.2 million shares in the IPO, including a fresh issue of 8.3 million shares, the proceeds from which will be used to fund capital expenditure needs. It raised 64.80 billion rupees ($873.79 million).

For the year ended March 31, Gland posted a profit of 7.73 billion rupees and revenue from operations of 26.33 billion rupees.

Some of Gland's customers include companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S NOVOb.CO and Viatris Inc VTRS.O and it mostly supplies injectables for cancer treatment, John Christopher, practice head of business intelligence, pharma, at GlobalData told Reuters.

Shares of Gland Pharma were trading up 21.1% as of 0636 GMT.

($1 = 74.1600 Indian rupees)

