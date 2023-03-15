India's GAIL to get LNG shipments from Germany's Sefe after nearly a year

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS will get two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each in March and April from Germany's Sefe for the first time since supplies were halted in May, Chairman Sandeep Gupta said on Wednesday.

Gupta said Sefe was supplying cargoes from its non-Russian portfolio in Egypt, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

"Because of force majeure, they cannot supply from Russia, so they are giving us (LNG) from non-Russian portfolio," Gupta told reporters.

He said the first cargo for March has already arrived at the Dahej terminal in western India.

GAIL agreed to a 20-year deal with Gazprom Marketing and Singapore (GMTS) in 2012 for annual purchases of an average of 2.5 million tonnes of LNG.

At the time, GMTS was a unit of Gazprom Germania, now called Sefe, but the Russian parent gave up ownership of Sefe after Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sefe had stopped supplying LNG to the Indian company in May last year to meet its own demand.

